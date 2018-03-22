RCMP investigate fire on Coldwater Avenue

by Dara Hill

RCMP were dispatched to investigate a small fire on March 20 around 8:15 a.m. on Coldwater Avenue.

The source of the fire was reported to be a homemade cart used to pull belongings that someone had attached to their bicycle.

RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore explained that the cart was leaning against a building on the 1400 block of Coldwater Avenue, but nothing other than the cart was affected by the fire.

“It’s suspicious, but it looks like somebody lit the cart on fire. There was no other damage,” she said.

Dunsmore explained the potential hazards of a similar incident occurring during the night.

“If something like that were to happen in the middle of the night and nobody saw it or was able to report it, it could cause damage to any vehicles or homes nearby,” she said.