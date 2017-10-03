RCMP investigating crash on Voght Street

Local police continue to investigate a crash which sent one man to hospital and caused traffic woes on Voght Street in the afternoon of Sept. 28.

Around noon, Merritt RCMP received a report of a driver driving dangerously while travelling northbound on the Coquihalla Highway, explained RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore. When an officer attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle in question took off — forcing the officer to alert the Kamloops detachment of an incoming dangerous driver.

But the driver unexpectedly exited in Merritt — continuing to drive erratically — and attempted to pass another vehicle heading down the hill on Voght Street.

It was during this manoeuvre that the dangerous driver clipped another vehicle, rolled his own car and went off into the ditch, said Dunsmore.

Police discovered that the dangerous driver had an outstanding warrant out of Ridge Meadows — though he was sent to Royal Inlands Hospital in Kamloops in the immediate aftermath of the crash to be treated for a possible concussion.

Nobody else sustained injuries in the crash, said Dunsmore.

As the investigation is ongoing, RCMP declined to release the name of the suspect.