RCMP investigating mailbox break-ins

Merritt police are working on a joint investigation after mail was stolen from three community mailboxes in Merritt last week.

Mailboxes near the Eldorado Trailer Park on Nicola Avenue, at Houston Street near the Riverside Mobile Home Community and on Maxwell Avenue were all broken into sometime between the evening of March 17 and the morning of March 20.

RCMP Sgt. Norm Flemming said Merritt police are now working with other detachments in their district to see if they can build a joint case.

Flemming told the Herald the RCMP Southeast District office informed them there had been similar break-ins reported in Princeton and Kelowna during the same time frame the Merritt mailboxes were broken into.

“It does appear to be the work of, potentially, a person travelling within the district that’s going to all the different locals,” Flemming said.

He said that when nearby cities all have this type of incident occur within a relatively small amount of time, it’s generally not a coincidence.

Some of the mail taken from the three mailboxes has been recovered, Flemming told the Herald.

He said that early last week the Conservation Office received complaints of littering, which turned out to be some of the stolen mail.

“There were sites where bunches of mail and flyers were dumped,” Flemming said. “I believe our conservation officer, Paul Pike, went to a couple of them and found that while it was dumped litter, it was also a lot of unopened mail,” Flemming said.

He said police also attended a dump site that week.

“In terms of what was taken — it’s still hard to say,” he added.

He said Canada Post is in the process of redistributing the recovered mail back to the people the letters were addressed to.

“If you’re missing your bills, they may get back to you anyway,” Flemming said.

Flemming said he does not know how much mail was recovered, or how many postal boxes were broken into.