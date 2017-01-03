- Two in custody after New Year’s Day carjackingPosted 30 mins ago
- RCMP investigating suspicious deathPosted 1 hour ago
- Hundreds comment on province’s species at risk planPosted 3 days ago
- Off-road vehicle registration program growingPosted 3 days ago
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Highways still affected by snowfallPosted 4 days ago
- Council to consider permits for supportive housingPosted 4 days ago
- Merritt RCMP administer naloxone for second time in ten daysPosted 5 days ago
- BC Hydro downgrades smart meter savingsPosted 5 days ago
- Cold adds risk as drug overdoses soarPosted 5 days ago
- RCMP respond to rash of crashes over holidaysPosted 5 days ago
RCMP investigating suspicious death
Merritt RCMP are investigating a suspicious death that occurred on the Coldwater reserve near Merritt.
The victim is a 47 year old man from Merritt who was reported deceased by family members at about 8:30 the morning of Jan. 1, according to a press release issued by RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore.
The file is currently being investigated by the general investigation section of the Merritt RCMP, District Major Crime and the BC Coroners service.
The cause of the man’s death is still undetermined at this time.