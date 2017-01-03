RCMP investigating suspicious death

Merritt RCMP are investigating a suspicious death that occurred on the Coldwater reserve near Merritt.

The victim is a 47 year old man from Merritt who was reported deceased by family members at about 8:30 the morning of Jan. 1, according to a press release issued by RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore.

The file is currently being investigated by the general investigation section of the Merritt RCMP, District Major Crime and the BC Coroners service.

The cause of the man’s death is still undetermined at this time.