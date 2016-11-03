RCMP to provide stats on strategic priorities

Police are compiling statistics after some councillors asked for more information regarding the local RCMP’s strategic priorities.

Council was asked to accept the priorities at its regular meeting last Tuesday (Oct. 25). At the meeting Coun. Dave Baker mentioned that many of these are the same from years past.

Strategic planning is done in an effort to anticipate what will impact the Merritt detachment in the coming year, stated the RCMP report on strategic priorities. This planning allows RCMP officers to focus on specific areas and improve the quality of service by concentrating on issues that impact Merritt, it goes on to state.

The RCMP’s strategic priorities for 2016-17 include traffic enforcement, foot and bike patrols, curfew compliance checks, licensed premise checks, impaired driving road checks, engaging First Nations communities and the RCMP’s Integrated Case Assessment Team (ICAT) and the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program (DARE).

“I’d like to see some statistics on whether we’re going up or down or sideways on these, because if we’re not making progress, we need to start rethinking our strategies here,” Baker said.

Mayor Neil Menard told Baker he could make that request to the RCMP.

Police are keeping the same strategic priorities as last year because many of the targeted areas have seen improvements, Staff Sgt. Sheila White said at a City of Merritt police committee meeting earlier this year.

White told the Herald she has informed the city that she will present an assortment of statistics pertaining to strategic priorities at the next police committee meeting at the end of the month.

Coun. Diana Norgaard said she felt the DARE program is something that doesn’t work and would like to have the police committee look at.

This program is managed by the Community Policing Office and is delivered to Grade 5 and 6 students by police officers who to teach students critical thinking skills to choose a drug-free life.

It’s not possible to measure the program’s success, she told the Herald.

“How do you measure what you teach in Grade 6 to someone as they go through adulthood?,” said White. “Our position is if we reach one or two or three kids, then it’s been a success,” she said.

Both Norgaard and Baker are members of the city’s police committee.

Council approved the priorities unanimously by a 6-0 vote. Coun. Linda Brown was not in attendance.