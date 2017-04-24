RCMP recommending attempted murder charges following gunshots in Diamond Vale

Merritt RCMP are recommending charges of attempted murder against two males who shot at a group of people outside a home in the 2500 block of Coldwater Avenue on Saturday night (April 22).

Police have charged both 21-year-old Michael Drynock of Merritt and 28-year-old Kleon Pop of Williams Lake with attempted murder, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm and a rash of other charges.

The Crown will still need to approve the charges, but the incident that occurred was serious enough to warrant them, RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore told the Herald.

Dunsmore said that based on the descriptions of the incident RCMP got from witnesses, “it sounds like it was pretty careless use [of firearms] and the [four men] definitely feared for their safety.”

While walking past a house party on Saturday night, four men got into a verbal argument with the two suspects who were out on the balcony.

The two suspects then ran out of the house and opened fire in the street at the group.

Dunsmore said the four males ran back the way they came, towards Diamond Vale Elementary School, with the two suspects following them. She said more shots were possibly fired near the school’s field but could not confirm.

Though several shots were fired no one was struck by any of the rounds, said Dunsmore.

She said the four men, who are all local residents, did not know the two suspects. A friend of theirs had been involved in an altercation with the two suspects at the house party earlier in the night.

An RCMP officer responded to multiple reports of shots fired at about 8:45 p.m. and located the four males in the Diamond Vale school field who pointed out two suspects crossing the field toward Douglas Street.

The suspects were apprehended at gunpoint without incident.

Upon searching the suspects, several rounds of ammunition, firearms paraphernalia and several other weapons were located on their persons and in a backpack, which they were carrying.

A search of the field they were crossing led to the discovery of a 12-gauge shotgun and a SKS semi-automatic rifle nearby.

Police dog services were also called to do a thorough search of the area.

Dunsmore said police are still trying to determine how many shots were fired and where the rounds ended up.

“They found several shotgun slug marks in a few of the homes around the neighbourhood … and they found some empty casings on the ground,” Dunsmore said.

“We were lucky nobody was injured in this incident, but it’s still very concerning,” she told the Herald.

Pop and Drynock are scheduled to appear in court in Kamloops on April 28.

Drynock was in court earlier this month after an incident at the Coldwater Hotel which led to him being charged with a breach of probation, as well as obstructing a police officer.

Pop and Drynock remain in police custody, Dunmore said.