RCMP recover deceased woman from Thompson River near Ashcroft

A middle-aged woman has died after her vehicle crashed in the Thompson River.

Ashcroft RCMP were notified of a truck that was submerged in the river off Drinkwater Road at about 1:20 p.m. on Saturday (April 15).

“On attendance to the river˙s edge, police could only see the roofline of the pickup truck and were unable to confirm whether it was occupied,” said RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk in a press release.

The Kamloops Search and Rescue Team was called in, but stood down after it was determined that conditions in the river made it unsafe for them to attempt a recovery.

“We awaited the arrival and assistance of our underwater recovery team the following day,” Moskaluk told the Herald.

On Sunday (April 16), the RCMP’s underwater recovery team attended the scene and examined the white 2015 Dodge pickup truck. They confirmed it contained a lone adult female occupant, who was deceased, and recovered the body and vehicle from the river.

An investigation into the woman’s death is ongoing, but both Ashcroft RCMP and BC Coroners Service have determined the incident to be noncriminal in nature, the press release went on to state.

“There wasn’t a crash scene to examine,” Moskaluk told the Herald. “How the vehicle got in there, we don’t know.”

The woman, who was in her mid 40s, was a resident from the Ashcroft area.

No further information is being released by police at this time.