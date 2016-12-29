RCMP respond to rash of crashes over holidays

Usually, the holidays are a reason to relax at home with family — but this year, members of the Merritt RCMP were busy dealing with non-stop collisions during the weekend leading up to Christmas Day.

“I had to come in — we needed extra bodies. The actual count of vehicles involved in accidents on Friday alone was over 100,” said Merritt RCMP Sgt. Norm Flemming. “It was constant.”

Thankfully nobody was killed but Flemming said that the sheer number of collisions was unlike anything he’d seen in Merritt before.

“The conditions on the Coquihalla, on all the phases, have been pretty treacherous on an ongoing basis,” said Flemming, adding that the increased volume on the highway due to people travelling for the holidays made for risky driving on the mountain passes over the weekend.

But while the conditions on the Coquihalla were far from ideal — a significant amount of snow fell on Friday, and visibility was poor — Flemming wasn’t about to let drivers off the hook for driving with a lack of due care and attention.

“To be honest, the vast majority of incidents we ran into were a direct result of our usual friends: driving too fast for the road conditions, relying on equipment, and over-driving your capabilities,” said Flemming.

The RCMP Sgt. pointed out that even though the speed limit might be posted at 120 km/h on the Coquihalla Highway, that is the upper limit in ideal conditions — not an obligation to drive that fast, under all circumstances.

“Some folks will get a false sense of confidence. ‘I’m driving a big truck, with four-wheel drive, and it says 120,’” said Flemming. “Where common sense and experience will tell you, ‘Yeah it says 120 — and with that type of equipment, I can drive 90 no problem.’”

In many cases, nobody was doing anything explicitly illegal at the time of the crash, explained Flemming — they just failed to account for the extra time and space needed to react to things on the road in winter conditions.

He offered up a simple formula to help drivers remember the consequences of a lack of care: “The faster you go, the smaller the gap you’re going to have, and it almost exclusively results in an accident.”