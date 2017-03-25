Mounties are searching for a blue Dodge Caliber, last seen travelling southbound on Highway 97 at 93 Mile, in connection with reports of semi-trucks being shot as they travelled along the highway.

The release from the RCMP’s North District came in the afternoon on March 25, with a request for assistance from the public in locating the suspected vehicle.

The car in question is a blue, four-door 2009 Dodge Caliber. The car was described in the release as “dirty” and bears an Ontario license plate (CAVM918).

Between 8:30 p.m. on March 24, and 2:45 a.m. on March 25, the North District Operational Communications Centre received numerous calls of a vehicle on Highway 97, shooting out radiators and windows of semi-trucks which were being operated.

The reports came in near Houston, Burns Lake, Vanderhoof, Clucuz Lake, Prince George, Quesnel and 100 Mile House, stated the release from the RCMP.

“North District Major Crime is leading the investigation and resources from around BC are assisting all efforts to locate the suspect. Police are urging the public to report any information or sightings as soon as possible to 911.” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson ‎in the release.

Police are also urging all commercial truck drivers to inspect their vehicles and report any damage that is suspicious in nature to local police immediately.

The individual is considered armed and dangerous, the release went on to state. The public should not approach the occupant of the vehicle, but rather call 911.