RCMP searching for missing man from Spences Bridge

The Lytton RCMP is looking for a 48-year old Spences Bridge man whose vehicle was found burned out on a forest service road.

Luke Neville was reported missing last Tuesday (Oct.10), and last seen in Spences Bridge at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Monday Oct 9, while driving a 2003 white Ford E250 van.

The van was located on a forest service road, approx 20 kilomenters from Spences Bridge.

Cpl. Dan Moskaluk told the Herald police haven’t ruled out foul play.

“Considering that his van was located burned out [and] destroyed it raises the question of whether or not foul play is involved in his disappearance,” said Moskaluk.

Neville is described as a six-foot-three Caucasian male who weighs about 200 pounds. He has short, grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark clothes and sunglasses.

Police ask that anyone with information on Luke Neville’s whereabouts contact the Spences Bridge RCMP at 250-455-2225 or via Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

