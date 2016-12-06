RCMP warning public of possible scam

Merritt police are warning residents after hearing from a local woman last week who was duped out of about $1,000 when trying to sell a vehicle on the website Kijiji.

The woman was sent $2,000 instead of the $1,000 asking price, said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore.

“The person looking to buy sent her a cheque for more than what she was asking for, and so she sent a cheque back with the difference,” said Dunsmore. “The [buyer’s] cheque cleared initially but because it was written from a bank that wasn’t around here it eventually bounced, so she’s out the money she sent back.”

The vehicle did not change hands, Dunsmore said.

Dunsmore said the scam is a common one and advises that anyone selling something online ensures they know who the person is that’s buying it especially if it’s an expensive item.

In this incident the purchaser said they were from Manitoba, but the post dated cheque was from Ontario.

“It’s kind of a typical online scam where they’re using addresses from all over the place. They could have been from anywhere,” said Dunsmore.