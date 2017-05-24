RCMP warns public about thief posing as salesman

Merritt RCMP have issued a warning to the public regarding a series of break-ins over the past week.

Police responded to a number of break-ins between May 23 and 24, including two incidents in the Diamond Vale area, where police managed to obtain video of a suspicious male.

In the morning of May 23, around 5:00 a.m., the man was caught on camera leaving several break and enter tools and stolen property along a pathway in Merritt. At 4 p.m. that afternoon, police responded to a break and enter on Bann Street, where electronics, jewellery, a hover board and personal ID were stolen from a home.

The RCMP release stated the break-in is suspected to have occurred between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Armed with a photo of the suspect, police then conducted neighbourhood enquiries, which revealed that the man had been circulating the same area a week prior to the break-ins. He had reportedly been attempting to sell security systems door-to-door with another smaller white male. The suspect was identified by distinct tattoos on his right arm, the release went on to state.

On May 24, police responded to two more break-ins on Douglas Street and Quilchena Avenue, at a storage facility and the laundromat. Police advise residents check their storage lockers and sheds to ensure nothing has been tampered with.

The Merritt RCMP are requesting that anyone who recognizes the suspect in the photo to contact Crime Stoppers, or call the Merritt detachment at 250-378-4262.