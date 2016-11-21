- Poppy fund sets new recordPosted 4 mins ago
- Recall issued for Sabra-brand hummus productsPosted 46 mins ago
- B.C. watching Ontario pilot project on guaranteed incomePosted 3 hours ago
- Nicola Valley Agri Park Society to bid on SD 58 propertyPosted 3 days ago
- Kamloops Mountie receives Award of ValourPosted 3 days ago
- Bargaining expected to resume in 2017Posted 3 days ago
- Treatment centre for accused with ‘tragic’ upbringingPosted 3 days ago
- Albas on Trump: Cabinet selections will determine reality of rhetoricPosted 3 days ago
- Work begins on ultraviolet filtration systemPosted 4 days ago
- Police warning public after rash of thefts from vehiclesPosted 4 days ago
Recall issued for Sabra-brand hummus products
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall notice for a line of hummus products due to the possibility that the Sabra-brand products are contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
The recall was issued on Nov. 19, for 25 different hummus dips produced by Sabra Canada Inc.
The press release from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency stated that the recall was initiated after Sabra issued a recall of their products in the United States.
“Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk,” stated the press release. “Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.”
Consumers are advised not to consume any of the products listed below. Recalled products should be thrown out, or returned to the store where they were purchased. Anyone who thinks they became sick after consuming a recalled product should call their doctor.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the outbreak, stated the release.
In a statement posted to Twitter by Sabra’s official account, the company expressed their concern about the recall, noting that the contamination was found at their manufacturing plant, not in tested final products.
We are disappointed to share the news of a voluntary recall with the Sabra community today. pic.twitter.com/bz26Bfey7w
— Sabra (@Sabra) November 20, 2016
Recalled products:
|Brand Name
|Common Name
|Size
|Code(s) on Product
|UPC
|Sabra
|Hummus Classic
|283 g
|All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017
|0 40822 02704 5
|Sabra
|Hummus Classic
|482 g
|All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017
|0 40822 02712 0
|Sabra
|Hummus Classic with Pretzels
|129 g
|All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017
|0 40822 01208 9
|Sabra
|Hummus Classic with Pretzels
|8 x 129 g
|All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017
|0 40822 34213 1
|Sabra
|Hummus Roasted Garlic
|283 g
|All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017
|0 40822 02706 9
|Sabra
|Hummus Roasted Garlic
|482 g
|All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017
|0 40822 02713 7
|Sabra
|Hummus Greek Olive
|283 g
|All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017
|0 40822 02708 3
|Sabra
|Hummus Roasted Pine Nut
|283 g
|All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017
|0 40822 02705 2
|Sabra
|Hummus Roasted Red Pepper
|283 g
|All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017
|0 40822 02707 6
|Sabra
|Hummus Roasted Red Pepper
|908 g
|All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017
|0 40822 32862 3
|Sabra
|Hummus Roasted Red Pepper with Pretzels
|129 g
|All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017
|0 40822 01209 6
|Sabra
|Hummus Supremely Spicy
|283 g
|All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017
|0 40822 02709 0
|Sabra
|Hummus Spinach and Artichoke
|283 g
|All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017
|0 40822 02774 8
|Sabra
|Hummus Basil Pesto
|283 g
|All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017
|0 40822 34211 7
|Sabra
|Hummus Roasted Red Pepper with Pretzels
|129 g
|All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017
|0 40822 01209 6
|Sabra
|Hummus Supremely Spicy
|283 g
|All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017
|0 40822 02709 0
|Sabra
|Hummus Spinach and Artichoke
|283 g
|All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017
|0 40822 02774 8
|Sabra
|Hummus Basil Pesto
|283 g
|All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017
|0 40822 34211 7
|Sabra
|Hummus Sun Dried Tomato
|283 g
|All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017
|0 40822 02734 2
|Sabra
|Hummus Roasted Red Pepper
|482 g
|All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017
|0 40822 34216 2
|Sabra
|Hummus Caramelized Onion with Smoked Paprika
|283 g
|All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017
|0 40822 34284 1
|Sabra
|Hummus Tuscan Herb
|482 g
|All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017
|0 40822 34203 2
|Sabra
|Hummus Roasted Red Pepper
|6 x 57 g (342 g)
|All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017
|0 40822 34317 6
|Sabra
|Hummus Classic
|6 x 57 g (342 g)
|All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017
|0 40822 34316 9
|Sabra
|Hummus Rosemary and Sea Salt
|283 g
|All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017
|0 40822 34371 8
|Sabra
|Hummus Spreads Honey Dijon
|241 g
|All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017
|0 40822 34395 4
|Sabra
|Hummus Spreads Garlic Herb
|241 g
|All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017
|0 40822 34396 1
|Sabra
|Hummus Spreads Sea Salt and Cracked Pepper
|241 g
|All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017
|0 40822 34394 7
|Sabra
|Hummus Roasted Garlic with Pretzels
|129 g
|All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017
|0 40822 01210 2