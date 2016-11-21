Recall issued for Sabra-brand hummus products

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall notice for a line of hummus products due to the possibility that the Sabra-brand products are contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall was issued on Nov. 19, for 25 different hummus dips produced by Sabra Canada Inc.

The press release from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency stated that the recall was initiated after Sabra issued a recall of their products in the United States.

“Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk,” stated the press release. “Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.”

Consumers are advised not to consume any of the products listed below. Recalled products should be thrown out, or returned to the store where they were purchased. Anyone who thinks they became sick after consuming a recalled product should call their doctor.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the outbreak, stated the release.

In a statement posted to Twitter by Sabra’s official account, the company expressed their concern about the recall, noting that the contamination was found at their manufacturing plant, not in tested final products.

We are disappointed to share the news of a voluntary recall with the Sabra community today. pic.twitter.com/bz26Bfey7w — Sabra (@Sabra) November 20, 2016

Recalled products: