Recall issued for Sabra-brand hummus products

By on November 21, 2016
Twenty-five Sabra-brand hummus products are the subject of a nation-wide recall after a listeria contamination was discovered at the company's manufacturing plant. (Photo courtesy of Sabra/Twitter).
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall notice for a line of hummus products due to the possibility that the Sabra-brand products are contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall was issued on Nov. 19, for 25 different hummus dips produced by Sabra Canada Inc.

The press release from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency stated that the recall was initiated after Sabra issued a recall of their products in the United States.

“Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk,” stated the press release. “Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.”

Consumers are advised not to consume any of the products listed below. Recalled products should be thrown out, or returned to the store where they were purchased. Anyone who thinks they became sick after consuming a recalled product should call their doctor.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the outbreak, stated the release.

In a statement posted to Twitter by Sabra’s official account, the company expressed their concern about the recall, noting that the contamination was found at their manufacturing plant, not in tested final products.

Recalled products:

 

Brand Name Common Name Size Code(s) on Product UPC
Sabra Hummus Classic 283 g All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017

 0 40822 02704 5
Sabra Hummus Classic 482 g All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017

 0 40822 02712 0
Sabra Hummus Classic with Pretzels 129 g All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017

 0 40822 01208 9
Sabra Hummus Classic with Pretzels 8 x 129 g All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017

 0 40822 34213 1
Sabra Hummus Roasted Garlic 283 g All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017

 0 40822 02706 9
Sabra Hummus Roasted Garlic 482 g All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017

 0 40822 02713 7
Sabra Hummus Greek Olive 283 g All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017

 0 40822 02708 3
Sabra Hummus Roasted Pine Nut 283 g All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017

 0 40822 02705 2
Sabra Hummus Roasted Red Pepper 283 g All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017

 0 40822 02707 6
Sabra Hummus Roasted Red Pepper 908 g All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017

 0 40822 32862 3
Sabra Hummus Roasted Red Pepper with Pretzels 129 g All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017

 0 40822 01209 6
Sabra Hummus Supremely Spicy 283 g All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017

 0 40822 02709 0
Sabra Hummus Spinach and Artichoke 283 g All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017

 0 40822 02774 8
Sabra Hummus Basil Pesto 283 g All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017

 0 40822 34211 7
Sabra Hummus Sun Dried Tomato 283 g All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017

 0 40822 02734 2
Sabra Hummus Roasted Red Pepper 482 g All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017

 0 40822 34216 2
Sabra Hummus Caramelized Onion with Smoked Paprika 283 g All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017

 0 40822 34284 1
Sabra Hummus Tuscan Herb 482 g All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017

 0 40822 34203 2
Sabra Hummus Roasted Red Pepper 6 x 57 g (342 g) All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017

 0 40822 34317 6
Sabra Hummus Classic 6 x 57 g (342 g) All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017

 0 40822 34316 9
Sabra Hummus Rosemary and Sea Salt 283 g All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017

 0 40822 34371 8
Sabra Hummus Spreads Honey Dijon 241 g All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017

 0 40822 34395 4
Sabra Hummus Spreads Garlic Herb 241 g All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017

 0 40822 34396 1
Sabra Hummus Spreads Sea Salt and Cracked Pepper 241 g All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017

 0 40822 34394 7
Sabra Hummus Roasted Garlic with Pretzels 129 g All ‘Best Before’ dates up to and including January 23, 2017

 0 40822 01210 2

 

