Record car count highlights final weekend of racing

What a final weekend of stock car racing at the Merritt Speedway!

A record 65 cars took part in the annual Bill John Memorial event on the Thanksgiving Saturday and Sunday, with contestants coming from as far away as Edmonton, Alberta and Everett, Washington.

“All the other tracks are finished for the season, so they’re all here for one more kick at the can,” said retired driver and current flag man Grant Powers from Prince George.

Busiest of all was the four-cylinder Bomber class with an unprecedented 25 entries. Saturday’s 30-lap main event in the four-cylinder class was mayhem, with rollovers and restarts. The race finally had to be called after one hour with only 11 laps completed.

While out-of-towners like Washington’s Howard Vos and Jon Gunderson, Alberta’s Chet McCallum and Ryan Ellis, and William’s Lake’s Darren Lempky and Jason Howlett combined to win several races on the weekend, Merritt Stock Racing Association members also picked up their fair share of the hardware.

Leading the local charge was Logan Lake’s Sean Dandy, who dominated the six-and-eight-cylinder Bomber class as he has done all season, Paul Wallman in the four-cylinder, Angela Klassen, Kendell Powers and Damien Lindberg in Street, and Kirk Frost and Larry Ruttan in Hobby.