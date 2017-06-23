Hot weekend weather prompts warnings

With temperatures predicted to hit the high 30s this weekend in the Nicola Valley, a whole host of organizations are issuing reminders, warnings and tips about how to stay safe in the heat.

“Temperatures are going to build through the weekend. Sunday looks to be the hottest day right now. For the Merritt area, we’re forecasting a high of 38 degrees Celsius,” said Alyssa Charbonneau, a meteorologist with Environment Canada. “Normal for this time of year is about 24 degrees.”

Should the mercury rise above 36.5 degrees on Sunday, Merritt would break a 25-year-old record high for June 25, which was set in the summer of 1992, Charbonneau added.

Saturday is also slated to be a scorcher, although the forecasted high is slightly cooler than for Sunday at 34 degrees.

The heat has prompted the B.C. Wildfire Service to upgrade the danger rating for the Merritt area from a four (high danger) to a forecasted five (extreme danger) on Sunday.

About half of all of the wildfires in B.C. were started by humans, according to statistics on the BC Wildfire Service website. With new fines and penalties having been introduced to the Wildfire Act in April of 2016, taking heed of fire safety regulations could save you some money while reducing the risk to forests and grasslands in the region.

For example, anyone caught dropping, releasing or mishandling burning substances (such as a cigarette butt) within a kilometre of forest or grass land is subject to a fine of $575.

Open burns larger than one metre wide by one metre high remain prohibited in the Kamloops Fire Zone as of June 15, but that ban excludes campfires for now.

“The Kamloops Fire Centre is urging the public to be cautious with campfire use and other outdoor activities that could cause fires. For example, heat or sparks from dirt bike and ATV exhaust systems could easily start a wildfire in tall grass,” stated a press release from the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations on June 23.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call *5555 on a cellphone or 1-800-663-5555 toll-free.

Staying healthy in the heat

The heat over the weekend isn’t expected to last for an extended period of time, said Charbonneau. Still, intense heat can have spell trouble for some of the more vulnerable members of the community, she said.

The elderly, those suffering from chronic diseases or conditions, infants and those with mobility issues tend to be the most affected by the heat.

Charbonneau had a couple tips to mitigate the risk from the weather: “keeping hydrated, keeping cool and taking steps to stay out of the sun when you’re outside.”

“Even in a shorter stretch of hot weather like this it’s important to keep in mind,” she said.

Another vulnerable member of the family? Fido.

Right on schedule for this weekend’s dose of sun, the BC SPCA issued a press release this week reminding pet owners of the danger of leaving their pets inside a hot car.

“We can’t stress enough that it can be fatal to leave your pet in a hot car, even for 10 minutes, but still we receive hundreds of calls about animals in distress, every year,” stated Lorie Chortyk, general manager of community relations for the BC SPCA, in the press release. “Doing so is so dangerous for your pet — the temperature in a parked car, even in the shade with windows partly open, can rapidly reach a level that will seriously harm or even kill a pet.”

And for those wondering if smashing the window of a stranger’s car is an appropriate course of action, should one spot a dog locked in a car on a hot day, the SPCA is unequivocal.

“It is illegal for members of the public to break a window to access the vehicle themselves; only the RCMP and Special Provincial Constables of the BC SPCA can lawfully enter a vehicle,” stated the release.

Instead, members of the public are encouraged to note the license plate and vehicle information, and ask nearby businesses to page the owner to return to the vehicle.

If the pet looks to be suffering from heatstroke, the BC SPCA has a hotline for hot dog in car situations. Between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, the SPCA hotline can be reached at 1-855-622-7222.

In an emergency, call 9-1-1, advised the press release.

Symptoms of heatstroke in pets: