Record-setting wildfire season passes grim million-hectare milestone
By: Sean Brady (Kamloops This Week)
This year’s record-setting wildfire season has hit another milestone — the million-hectare mark.
The B.C. Wildfire Service reported Monday that 1,021,674 hectares have burned throughout the province.
Much of that area comes from what the wildfire service is now calling the Plateau fire, which is the combined Chezacut, Tautri, Bishop’s Bluff, Baezaeko, Wentworth Creek and Arc Mountain fires, plus others. The blaze makes up 467,461 hectares of B.C.’s million scorched — which chief fire information officer Kevin Skrepnek suspects is the largest in the province’s recorded history.
Up against that fire are two different teams — one to the north and one to the south — a combined force of 400 firefighters, 25 helicopters and 73 pieces of heavy equipment.
Closer to Kamloops, crews battling the Elephant Hill wildfire burning north of Cache Creek got some help from the weather and managed to hold the fire within its perimeter over the weekend, even with the gusty winds the region saw on Friday. On Sunday, the wildfire service reported much of the fire had received rain.
That fire’s force is even bigger, with 545 firefighters, 12 helicopters and 109 pieces of heavy equipment.
A cold front is expected Wednesday or Thursday, and Skrepnek said he isn’t sure whether it will bring rain.
“We could see these fires flare up if we get a relatively dry cold front with wind, and potentially lightning, but it could also bring showers with it,” he said.
Province-wide, there are now 135 wildfires burning, with seven new fires started Sunday. The estimated costs for the B.C. Wildfire Service now total $351 million since April 1.
Despite the record number of hectares burned, in terms of the number of fires, B.C. is still well below its 10-year average of 1,800, with 1,064 this season.
glen rutherford
August 22, 2017 at 10:30 am
why is a perfectly normal natural occurrence now considered grim? this is what the forests need to be in their natural cycle. Of course it is grim if people loose houses and property but just take a moment to imagine the size of the natural fires excluding the last hundred years since we’ve had the equipment to put them out. Back then and for millions of years it wasn’t grim it was just part of the natural cycle and it was good for the forests. Only recently it became “horrible”. Modern man invented that.
Carlea
August 22, 2017 at 2:18 pm
It’s considered grim and unnatural now because so many of the fires are human caused and are not occurring naturally. We have taken a normal process way beyond what it should naturally be. That is why it is grim, and not just normal.