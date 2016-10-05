Red to remember

Red dresses adorned the woods on the banks of the Coldwater River on Tuesday, as part of Merritt’s Project Red Dress — an effort to remember the countless missing and murdered indigenous women across the country.

Though the dresses only stayed up for the afternoon, the memories of those women continue to linger for local organizer Tamara Garderner, whose close friend went missing three years ago.

“It’s not about having words to say — it’s about artistic expression on all the missing and murdered women in Canada,” she explained.

The Red Dress project is now its second year in Merritt, based on a similar project by Winnipeg-based artist Jamie Black.

“It’s just beginning — eventually, I’d like to have the dresses along Main Street or something like that, but here [on the Claybanks] is still a public enough place that people drive by and notice them,” said Garderner.

The dresses are red — a significant colour in many aboriginal cultures, explained Garderner.

“It is said in aboriginal culture that the spirits can see red, and therefore the spirits can be inside the dresses and be allowed to have one more day on Earth,” Garderner said.

While the official federal inquest into missing and murdered aboriginal women was launched earlier this year, Garderner said the impetus of the project remains the same — to remember, every year, the lost women.

“Doesn’t matter which year — it should be done every year. There are so many families that don’t have answers to their questions. They don’t know where their family members are,” said Garderner. “I don’t think it matters what colour your skin is or what type of lifestyle you live — every life matters, and every family deserves to have justice for their children.”