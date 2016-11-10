Referendum to determine if Upper Nicola Band signs benefit agreement with Kinder Morgan

The Upper Nicola Band is making a significant decision this weekend.

On Saturday (Nov. 12) band members will determine whether or not to accept a proposed impact-benefit agreement from Kinder Morgan, should the proposed twinning of the Trans Mountain pipeline be approved.

Although he did not want to go into detail, Upper Nicola Band Chief Harvey McLeod said the impact benefit agreement offers financial compensation and opportunities for contracts and employment for the band.

The referendum question is asking band members whether or not chief and council should sign the impact benefit agreement with Kinder Morgan.

If a majority vote yes, the band will sign the agreement, and withdraw any objection to the project, thus permitting Kinder Morgan’s application to twin the pipeline.

A no vote will cease discussions with Kinder Morgan, he said.

Whatever the answer, chief and council will be obligated to abide by it.

McLeod said he’s hoping to see a lot of members show up to vote.

“It is a difficult process for our council because of all the issues that we have with the pipeline itself. Not only the new one that they’re going to be laying beside the old one, but we had a lot of concerns about the old one as well,” McLeod said.

He said the reason this decision is being put to the membership is to give the community a voice in a project that will impact them greatly.

“We have a lot of needs here in our community – social, education and health – and the benefit package could help in those three sectors,” McLeod said. “At the same time the other side is the risks that our community will have to take in environmental disasters or environmental concerns that may come up as a result of this pipeline. We were quite fortunate for the last 60 years for nothing major to happen, but with the amount of product they’re going to be pushing through the pipe now, it does increase the risk a lot.”

McLeod told the Herald that the current pipeline passes under 111 kilometres of the band’s traditional territory.

The Upper Nicola Band has about 1,000 members.

Any member 18 years of age or older can vote in the referendum, which takes place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Quilchena Health Centre and the Upper Nicola Band office at Douglas Lake.

Mail-in packages have been sent out to band members living off reserve. To request one call 250-350-3342.

The ballots will be counted after the polls close at 4 p.m. and the results declared immediately after the count.