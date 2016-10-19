Reflections on a 44-year career from Tolko’s ironman

“That smell of the wood — when you’re cutting spruce, and it makes you hungry. It was nice, it was fun, cutting the raw wood. The wood was pure white, it was so white it would blind you when it came out. Like you had to wear sunglasses… Of course we didn’t back in the day.”

Listening to Patrick Cullen’s scattered reflections on a 44 year career working at what is now the Tolko Industries mill — set to shut down at the end of the year — drives home a salient point about the character of Merritt’s blue collar mill workers.

You can take the man out of the mill, but you can never take the mill out of the man.

Cullen’s hands are gnarled and swollen after more than four decades of pulling, sorting, cutting and counting lumber. His eyes reveal a touch of sadness at the thought that after December of this year, when the Tolko mill officially ceases operations in Merritt, he will be retired — out of a job for the first time since he was a teenager.

But his resolve — to enjoy the work, to savour the time he has left at the mill, and to reflect fondly upon his decades-long career despite the circumstances — remains the same for the man who started work at the mills in ’72, and never once took a sick day since then.

“I think what’s going to be really hard for Merritt is all the people can drive up, and see that place just sitting there. That’s going to hurt, just looking at it,” said Cullen.

The impending Tolko shutdown will leave more than 200 people out of work in Merritt — and though most of the workers will collect a severance package, not everyone is in Cullen’s position, where he will likely retire two years short of his goal of working until age 65.

Born in Williams Lake, and shuffled around B.C. and the Prairies in his youth before his family set their roots down in Merritt, Cullen’s life has always been tied to industry in small towns.

One particularly poignant memory for Cullen was seeing his father work on the Eldorado Mine in northern Saskatchewan, extracting uranium a mile beneath the earth.

“His watch would stop. He’d ask the foreman ‘Why did my watch stop?’ The foreman says, ‘Don’t ask any questions, stay right there and I’ll give you a $200 bonus,’” recalled Cullen. “When he came out of there, that was it, he was gone. He wanted me to go work in there — I’m sure glad I didn’t.”

The experience was one that pushed Cullen to work in a more natural habitat — occasionally as a tree planter and sometimes working shifts as a wildfire fire fighter as needed, before deciding to go to work at the mills.

He started on part-time in ’72, before his work ethic earned him a shot at full-time work. Back in those days, Cullen said he worked 10 hours a day, seven days a week, for about $2.25 an hour.

“I got to halfway through Grade 10, and I was sitting in school while all my buddies were working in the mill, driving fancy cars. I wasn’t learning nothing, so I said to heck with this and went and got myself a job,” said Cullen.

In ’77, the death of his father forced Cullen to step away from the mill for a year. He returned in ’78, and has worked every year since — but the year off would cost him six years of seniority. Six extra years of seniority would mean that had he not taken the year off, Cullen could stand to collect 12 extra weeks of paid work as part of the severance package — but the mill worker wasn’t about to complain about his situation.

“I’m not worried about myself really, but I do feel sorry for the younger guys. They’re a great bunch of guys, and they’re all willing to work. I feel sorry for them having to move, maybe sell their house,” said Cullen. “But I would like to say that Tolko did everything they could to keep the mill running… It must have been a hard decision for them to shut the mill down.”

It’s still unclear what supports will be in place for workers left without a job after the Tolko shutdown. Merritt’s city council recently attended the Union of BC Municipalities conference, where councillors had the chance to meet with provincial ministers to formulate a transition plan — but details remain scant on what that transition plan might look like.

Still, the unwavering support for Tolko workers shown by Merritt’s Mayor Neil Menard has earned Cullen’s respect. He expects he’ll stick around town, even after the mill is shutdown, to tinker on his classic cars — and slowly, learn how to pass the time without a punchcard.

“I think the hardest part I’m going to find about this whole deal is not wearing my hardhat anymore. I’m going to really miss that… I loved wearing my hardhat. It made me feel alive — it really did,” said Cullen with a twinge of sadness in his voice. “And I worked for 44 years, worked for so long I didn’t even know what was on my head half the time. That’s going to be the hardest part, not wearing it after the sixteenth of December. I don’t even think about holidays. I wasn’t born to holiday, I was born to work.”