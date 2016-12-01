Regush to attend Team Canada West selection camp

Eighteen-year-old Merritt Centennials forward Michael Regush has been selected to attend the Team Canada West tryout camp for the 2016 World Junior A Challenge. The camp will run from Dec. 5 to 8 in Leduc, Alta. It will feature 60 players chosen from the five Western Canada Junior A leagues: the British Columbia Hockey League, the Alberta Junior Hockey League, the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, the Manitoba Junior Hockey League, and the Superior International Junior Hockey League.

The 60 invitees (seven goalies, 17 defencemen, 36 forwards) will be vying for one of 22 spots on the Team Canada West squad that will participate in the 2016 WJAC in Bonnyville, Alta. from Dec. 11 to 17, along with teams representing Team Canada East, Russia, the United States, Switzerland and the Czech Republic.

The BCHL leads the way in selections to the Canada West training camp with 25 players, followed by the AJHL (14), SJHL (11), MJHL (8) and the SIJHL (2).

Regush, from Surrey, is in his second season with the Centennials, and has already earned a scholarship to prestigious Cornell University. The six-foot, two-inch centre currently leads his team in points, with 11 goals and 13 assists in 29 games.

In 2015-16, Regush tallied six goals and 11 assists for 17 points in 56 regular-season games. Prior to beginning his BCHL career, he played three seasons with the Delta Hockey Academy in the Canadian Secondary Schools Hockey League.

The four-day Team Canada West training camp will consist of practices and intra-squad games. The coaching staff is headed up by Barry Wolff from the BCHL’s Coquitlam Express. The selection committee will have representatives from all five of the western leagues.

The Merritt Centennials have had four players previously represent Team Canada West at the annual World Junior A Challenge. They are: Casey Pierro-Zabotel (2006, 2007), Reece Willcox (2011) and Dane Birks and Jeff Wight (2013).

Former Centennials bench boss Al Glendinning was a member of the 2007 Canada West coaching staff, while former Cents’ goaltender Jonah Imoo played for the 2012 TCW team while still a member of the Power River Kings.

Between them, Team Canada West and the United States have won the gold medal at all 10 World Junior A Challenges leading up to this year’s event in Bonnyville. The U.S. has won the tournament six times, and Team Canada West four times, including last year in Cobourg and Whitby, Ont.