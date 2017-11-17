Rehabilitated Cabbage Patch Kids provide boon for Merritt food bank

The crafty seniors at the Florentine retirement community are back at it again — channeling their creativity to benefit a local charity.

Crafter-in-chief Almerina Rizzardo led the latest philanthropic effort, which involved rehabilitating dozens of discarded Cabbage Patch Kids dolls and donating them to the Nicola Valley Food Bank in time to be included in organization’s Christmas Hamper program.

Along with the 20 dolls, the food bank received a cheque for $1,080; funds which were raised through the sale of other rehabilitated Cabbage Patch Kids throughout the year at the Florentine.

According to Cabbage Patch Kids mythology, none of the dolls are ever “sold,” but rather adopted by whomever picks them up from a store. The original dolls came with a birth certificate and a name — facts which pulled on the heartstrings of Rizzardo when she saw “orphaned” Cabbage Patch Kids at thrift stores.

Sensing an opportunity to turn the used dolls into a crafting project for seniors at the Florentine, Rizzardo set about scouring second-hand stores across the province to find more of the discarded dolls. Then, the team of crafting seniors set about washing the dolls, detangling their hair, sewing new outfits and finally adorning them with a brand new name.

“They’re all one of a kind,” said Rizzardo.

With the dolls looking as good as new, they were then put up for “adoption” through the Florentine’s craft store. After raising more than $1,000 through the sale of the dolls, another 20 of the best looking Cabbage Patch Kids were wrapped up to be donated to the Nicola Valley Food Bank’s Christmas Hamper program, which supports less fortunate families during the holiday season.

Though their hard work resulted in a boon for the less fortunate, Rizzardo admitted it was tough to say goodbye to the rescued dolls who once took up residence on a large table in the crafts room at the Florentine.

But Rizzardo and the seniors may be able to take some solace from knowing that the once-orphaned Cabbage Patch Kids will once again provide some joy to a boy or girl this holiday season.