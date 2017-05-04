Remaining portion of Kengard Manor demolished

The remaining portion of Kengard Manor had been demolished as of May 3, officially marking the loss of the building to the current inventory of rental units in Merritt.

“Lots of people [are] looking, but [we have] nowhere to place them,” said Linda Etchart with Royal LePage Merritt.

Etchart said there rental vacant rate remains at zero in Merritt, but the demand it still there.

“We need some investors,” she said.

Merritt Fire Rescue Chief Dave Tomkinson told the Herald that due to the structural instability of the building, fire investigators were unable to enter the apartment complex, which went up in flames in March.

“As far as looking at the physical aspects of the building, and the heat and fire indicators, we weren’t able to do that, so the investigation continues on with interviewing witnesses,” said Tomkinson.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of April 18, he told the Herald via phone.

The north wing of the building was knocked down in early April after being deemed to be structurally unsound due to fire damage. The remaining portion of the building suffered water and smoke damage.

The fire occurred just past noon on March 16. Evacuated residents from the building told the Herald at the scene that the fire began in the laundry room on the first floor.

The Kengard Manor fire displaced 58 residents and eliminated 35 rental units from the market.

Many of those residents managed to find places to stay in town, but others had to find lodging outside of Merritt in places such as Kamloops and Logan Lake.

City exploring ways to create more rental suites

Demand for rentals in Merritt is only expected to grow as workers from the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain expansion project are expected to begin looking for lodging in the Nicola Valley come September.

In the wake of the fire and current rental shortage, Merritt city council has asked staff to review ways to create more rental suites in Merritt.

This action includes having staff reviewing the section on secondary suites in the zoning bylaw to find ways to register all illegal suites and create incentives be reviewed with the possibility of providing ownership buy-in to registering secondary suites.

City council approved the motion, which Coun. Linda Brown brought forth, at its April 11 meeting.

It was passed by a vote of 6-0. Coun. Dave Baker was not in attendance.