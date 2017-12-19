- Shoplifter facing charges after being caught with multiple itemsPosted 12 hours ago
Resident solves own hit-and-run case
A little bit of detective work and luck from a local man solved a case of hit-and-run in a matter of days.
The Merritt resident’s vehicle was sideswiped while it was parked on the 1700 block of Granite Avenue this weekend, but the owner managed to track down the suspect vehicle.
“The owner of the vehicle that was hit on the road did some sleuthing,” said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore.
The man took pieces of the suspect vehicle’s lights, which were left at the scene, to a local auto shop in order to identify the make and model of vehicle the lenses came from, Dunsmore told the Herald.
By chance, the owner later spotted a vehicle in town that matched the description and was missing the same pieces of its car lights.
“He wasn’t even looking for it,” said Dunsmore, adding that the man then reported the vehicle to police and gave them its license plate number.
An officer tracked down the registered owners of the vehicle who, despite claiming not to have been driving the vehicle at the time of the incident, were issued a ticket for hit-and-run on Tuesday morning.
“They were co-operative and didn’t argue that it wasn’t their vehicle,” Dunsmore told the Herald.