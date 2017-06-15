- Council to consider changing multi-use sports box to pickle ball courtsPosted 3 hours ago
- Two local high school rodeo stars qualify for national championshipsPosted 4 hours ago
- 2017 Cow Trail Classic a thing of beautyPosted 5 hours ago
- Highland Valley Copper ordered to fix vibration problems in heavy trucksPosted 13 hours ago
- CRA scam complaints spike in MerrittPosted 23 hours ago
- Server error causes City to lose receipt dataPosted 24 hours ago
- Indian Road Trip rolls through Nicola ValleyPosted 1 day ago
- Police arrest two people caught red-handed with stolen propertyPosted 2 days ago
- Police asking residents to watch for drug housesPosted 2 days ago
- ‘Urban agenda’ means no transit referendumPosted 2 days ago
RESULTS: Little britches competitors shine
A strong contingent of Little Britches contestants from the Nicola Valley has been doing well at rodeos in recent weeks. On the May 20-21 weekend, the group was in 100 Mile House. Top-10 finishers were:
Junior Boys Stake Race: Keaton Antoine-McRae 8th/8th; Soren Anderson 4th; Kolt Alexander 9th
Junior Boys Steer Riding: Keaton Antoine-McRae 4th/6th
Junior Boys Dummy Roping: Soren Anderson 3rd/4th; Kolt Alexander 2nd
Junior Boys Goat-Tail Tying: Soren Anderson 1st (photo on the left); Kolt Alexander 7th
Junior Girls Barrel Racing: Kelsey Starrs 8th
Junior Girls Dummy Roping: Kelsey Starrs 4th
Junior Girls Pole Bending: Kelsey Starrs 5th/7th
Junior Girls Goat-Tail Tying: Kelsey Starrs 3rd/5th
Senior Boys Breakaway Roping: Tryton Bose 2nd; Troy Holmes 3rd
Senior Boys Stake Race: Troy Holmes 3rd/10th; Tryton Bose 3rd; Jalen McRae 6th; Isaiah McRae 9th
Senior Boys Chute Dogging: Isaiah McRae 2nd/3rd; Troy Holmes 2nd/3rd; Kolby Turmel 7th
Senior Boys Goat-Tying: Troy Holmes 3rd/6th; Isaiah McRae 9th
Senior Boys Steer Riding: Kolby Turmel 4th
Senior Girls Breakaway Roping: Andee Walker 5th
Senior Girls Barrel Racing: Gracie Garthwaite 4th; Andee Walker 10th
Senior Girls Pole Bending: Gracie Garthwaite 2nd; Maya Starrs 4th; Andee Walker 8th
Senior Girls Goat Tying: Maya Starrs 10th