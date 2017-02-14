Rider Relief donations pouring in

“It wasn’t about the stickers,” said Merrittonian Rhonda McDonald in regards to a fundraiser she started in order to collect donations in memory of the late Merritt bull rider Ty Pozzobon.

“[People] wanted to be able to help somehow and have a little token.”

In the month since his passing, more than $10,000 has been donated to the Rider Relief Fund in Pozzobon’s name, and McDonald’s effort handing out stickers honouring his memory has added another $3,948.

Rider Relief provides financial assistance to bull riders and bullfighters injured through competitions, and is the non-profit organization which Pozzobon’s family had requested donations be sent to in lieu of flowers.

Upon Ty’s passing last month, McDonald began giving out stickers that consist of the silhouette of a man riding a bull with Ty’s nickname “Pozzy” at the bottom.

Initially, she created them for the local midget and bantam hockey teams she and her husband Wayne coach as something to wear on their helmets, but interest in the stickers soon grew beyond the arena.

McDonald printed off 1,500 stickers and has been mailing them across North America to places including, Oklahoma, New York, California, North Carolina, and as far across Canada as Manitoba.

“I’ve sent [the stickers] to stock contractors, to rodeo clubs — they’ve been sent everywhere; it’s crazy,” McDonald said.

While she’s mailed the stickers across the continent, most of the $3,900 she’s collected personally has come from locals.

“The people in the [United] States they donated directly to Rider Relief and I just sent them stickers,” McDonald said.

“Our local people were really incredible,” she said, noting the donations made by the local RCMP and Merritt Centennial billet families.

She said she received 23 e-transfers, 11 of which were from locals. She also received some cheques in the mail and cash.

“I had donations anywhere from $10 to $200,” McDonald said, noting that a $200 donation didn’t necessarily equal a request for a lot of stickers.

“One of the ladies from West Kelowna who sent me a $200 cheque, she wanted four stickers,” McDonald said.

Her sticker campaign now winding down, McDonald asks that anyone still interested donates directly to Rider Relief.

“The donations these silly little helmet stickers have generated directly to Rider Relief, I don’t know,” she said. “There’s been lots.”

McDonald sent the $3,900 cheque on Friday, which adds to a substantial amount of money already received by the organization for Ty.

“We have had a huge out pouring since Ty’s passing and have received [more than] $10,000 from over 100 people in Ty’s memory,” said Rider Relief fund operation manger Aubrey O’Quin via email.

“Ty was one of a kind and anyone who met him knew he was special. His smile was infectious and he was one of the most genuine people I have ever known. I feel so blessed to have been able to call him a friend and to see just how many people love him and were influenced by him,” O’Quin’s email went on to state.

On Jan. 9 Pozzobon was found unresponsive at his home 25 kilometres west of Merritt. His death is suspected to have been a suicide.

Pozzobon was 25 years old.

A veritable phenom in the sport of bull riding, Pozzobon seemed to be reaching the apex of an already-illustrious career on the rodeo circuit in late 2016. A three-time qualifier at the Canadian Finals Rodeo, he earned the title of Canada’s top bull-rider in 2016, after winning the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Canada crown.

Pozzobon followed up that performance with a fourth-place finish at the 2016 PBR World Finals in Las Vegas in November — having been narrowly defeated for the world title on the final day of competition.

Shortly after his death, Pozzobon’s family announced that Ty’s brain will be donated to a team working with leading experts, scientists, medical professionals and medical centres to analyze the correlation between traumatic brain injury, concussions and depression.

Pozzobon was a gifted bull rider who suffered his fair share of injuries throughout his career, including multiple concussions.

McDonald said she thinks Ty’s passing has opened up an avenue for discussing the issue of concussions and mental health — not only in the cowboy culture, but hockey culture as well, noting that the mentality in both sports is to simply “suck it up.”

“I think concussions are going to be taken a lot more seriously,” she said.