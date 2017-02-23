- Fatal drug overdose on Garcia StreetPosted 15 hours ago
Right on track: Sheldon excels at Gary Reed Invitational
Ten-year-old Ryland Sheldon from Merritt did extremely well at the Gary Reed Invitational Track Meet in Kamloops on the weekend.
Running for the Kamloops Track & Field Club, Sheldon placed first in both the 600 metres (2:14.86) and long jump (3.48 metres), and second in the 60 metres (9.86 seconds) and 4×100 metre relay.
Gary Reed is a former resident of Merritt who attended both Diamond Vale and Merritt Secondary schools. He went on to compete in the 800 metres at two Olympics and five world championships.