Right on track: Sheldon excels at Gary Reed Invitational

Ten-year-old Ryland Sheldon from Merritt did extremely well at the Gary Reed Invitational Track Meet in Kamloops on the weekend.

Running for the Kamloops Track & Field Club, Sheldon placed first in both the 600 metres (2:14.86) and long jump (3.48 metres), and second in the 60 metres (9.86 seconds) and 4×100 metre relay.

Gary Reed is a former resident of Merritt who attended both Diamond Vale and Merritt Secondary schools. He went on to compete in the 800 metres at two Olympics and five world championships.