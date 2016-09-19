RIH clinical services building officially opens

By: Dale Bass, KTW

Having come on time and under-budget, the new clinical services building at Royal Inland Hospital was officially declared open on Friday with hospital workers, benefactors and politicians in attendance.

The building on the north side of the hospital property brings with it 350 parking stalls, addressing an ongoing concern in past years as people coming for services or to visit would be stressed about finding a parking spot, Health Minister Terry Lake told the group.

The building now houses RIH outpatient services, electrocardiographic, cardio-pulmonary and neurodiagnosis clinics, respiratory therapy, medical outpatient services, a vascular improvement program, the rapid-care breast-health clinic, a lecture theatre, classrooms and other training space for medical students placed at RIH through its partnership with the University of British Columbia, secretarial space, a kitchen and patio area for staff and UBC students.

The building also provides telehealth consultations for specialities including transplant, pre-surgical screening, thoracic surgery, genetics, wound care, speech and language, home care and mental health and psychiatry.

The building has 55,975 square feet of patient care and education space.

Among the outpatient services it provides are laboratory, pre-surgical screening, operating room booking, cardiology, pulmonary function, neurodiagnostic care, a sleep lab and intravenous infusion therapy.