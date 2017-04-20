- Seeger chosen playoff MVPPosted 3 hours ago
Risteau, Berger rookie all-stars
On April 4, the British Columbia Hockey League announced the 2016-17 all-star teams, as chosen by the play-by-play broadcasters in each of the league’s 17 member communities.
Two Merritt Centennials were selected to the BCHL’s All-Rookie Team. They were 19-year-old forward Zach Risteau, and 19-year-old netminder Jake Berger.
In 53 regular-season games, Risteau tallied 26 goals and added 24 assists for 50 points, third-best amongst all rookies.
For his part, Berger put up a league-best .915 save percentage over the course of 39 games, and a 3.07 goals-against average, fourth best amongst all first-year goalies.
BCHL FIRST ALL-STAR TEAM
F – Brendan Harris, Wenatchee Wild
F – Charlie Coombs, Wenatchee Wild
F – Jordan Kawaguchi, Chilliwack Chiefs
D – Cameron Ginnetti, Langley Rivermen
D – Tyler Anderson, P. George Spruce Kings
G – Matt Robson, Penticton Vees
BCHL SECOND ALL-STAR TEAM
F – Jonny Evans, Powell River Kings
F – Brett Memmear, P. George Spruce Kings
F – Cam Donaldson, Powell River Kings
D – Trevor Cosgrove, Alberni Valley Bulldogs
D – Jake Stevens, Victoria Grizzlies
G – Matthew Galajda, Victoria Grizzlies
BCHL ALL-ROOKIE TEAM
F – Cam Donaldson, Powell River Kings
F – Grant Cruikshank, Penticton Vees
F – Zach Risteau, Merritt Centennials
D – Michael Ufberg, Vernon Vipers
D – Trevor Cosgrove, Alberni Valley Bulldogs
G – Jake Berger, Merritt Centennials