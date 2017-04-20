Home   >   Sports   >   Risteau, Berger rookie all-stars

April 20, 2017

On April 4, the British Columbia Hockey League announced the 2016-17 all-star teams, as chosen by the play-by-play broadcasters in each of the league’s 17 member communities.

Two Merritt Centennials were selected to the BCHL’s All-Rookie Team. They were 19-year-old forward Zach Risteau, and 19-year-old netminder Jake Berger.

In 53 regular-season games, Risteau tallied 26 goals and added 24 assists for 50 points, third-best amongst all rookies.

For his part, Berger put up a league-best .915 save percentage over the course of 39 games, and a 3.07 goals-against average, fourth best amongst all first-year goalies.

BCHL FIRST ALL-STAR TEAM

F – Brendan Harris, Wenatchee Wild

F – Charlie Coombs, Wenatchee Wild

F – Jordan Kawaguchi, Chilliwack Chiefs

D – Cameron Ginnetti, Langley Rivermen

D – Tyler Anderson, P. George Spruce Kings

G – Matt Robson, Penticton Vees

BCHL SECOND ALL-STAR TEAM

F – Jonny Evans, Powell River Kings

F – Brett Memmear, P. George Spruce Kings

F – Cam Donaldson, Powell River Kings

D – Trevor Cosgrove, Alberni Valley Bulldogs

D – Jake Stevens, Victoria Grizzlies

G – Matthew Galajda, Victoria Grizzlies

BCHL ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

F – Cam Donaldson, Powell River Kings

F – Grant Cruikshank, Penticton Vees

F – Zach Risteau, Merritt Centennials

D – Michael Ufberg, Vernon Vipers

D – Trevor Cosgrove, Alberni Valley Bulldogs

G – Jake Berger, Merritt Centennials

