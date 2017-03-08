Road safety checks in Merritt area lead to charges

A three-day road safety blitz in the Merritt area resulted in criminal charges being recommended against a 35-year-old Nanaimo man for unauthorized possession of firearms.

Two firearms were seized from the man during the blitz and he was also charged with unsafe storage of the weapons and breaching two court ordered conditions.

There were 118 violation tickets written, 269 notice and orders issued and one driving prohibition handed out as a result of the road checks, which occurred throughout the Merritt area between February 21 and 23 – a joint venture between Kamloops and Merritt Central Interior Traffic Services, CVSE (Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement) and the Delta police department.

The road checks were held on the four major highways leading to Merritt and in several locations around the community over the three days to check commercial and private vehicles passing through the area.

In addition to the fines and charges, 59 vehicles were inspected with 31 of those being removed from the road for various reasons ranging from tire repairs being needed to more serious repairs being required.

The road checks are an ongoing effort to ensure road safety and vehicle fitness on our Provincial highways.