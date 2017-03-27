Rockin’ River Festival receives $150,000 from B.C. government

The B.C. government seems to have an interest in helping Merritt shore up its reputation as the Country Music Capital of Canada.

Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart stopped by the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame on March 24, to announce that the province would be awarding $150,000 to the Rockin’ River Music Festival this year.

The funds will be distributed through the Tourism Events Program, explained Tegart. The program is administered by Destination BC — the Crown corporation which promotes tourism in British Columbia — and offers financial support for large scale events.

According to a description on the Destination BC website, the program aims to “support the delivery of world class events that can both increase the volume of visitors to British Columbia and increase global recognition for the province.”

In in 2016, events funded through this program have included the Men’s World Rugby Sevens Series in Vancouver, the IIHF World Women’s Hockey Championships in Kamloops and the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival, among others.

To qualify for the funding, events must demonstrate that they fulfill three key components:

Raise awareness nationally and internationally of British Columbia’s tourism brands;

Motivate Canadians and people from around the world to experience British Columbia’s natural beauty, diverse activities and world-class infrastructure; and

Offer the greatest incremental tourism and economic impact to the host community and the surrounding region.

A press release from the B.C. government on March 24 outlined the expected economic impacts stemming from the festival: more than 29,000 fans were expected to attend the four-day festival this year, with over 90 per cent coming in from outside the Nicola Valley.

“The music festival will generate $3 million in economic activity in community and surrounding area,” the release went on to state.

“That means more business opportunities and jobs for people living in this community,” said Tegart at the announcement. “It is not just support for the festival, but it is support for the community as a whole — the vision that you have for your community.”

“Merritt is the Country Music Capital of Canada and the perfect place to host the Rockin’ River Music Festival!” said Kenny Hess, president and CEO of the country music festival stated in the press release.

The festival turned a minor profit for the first time last year, Hess told the Herald in 2016.

The Rockin’ River Festival is slated for Aug. 3 to 6 in Merritt, and will feature headliners such as Toby Keith, Willie Nelson and Kacey Musgraves.