Home   >   News   >   Rockslide closes Highway 1 in Fraser Canyon

Rockslide closes Highway 1 in Fraser Canyon

By on March 28, 2017
A rockslide on Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon on Sunday night (March 26) has closed the route that connects the Interior to the Coast. Emil Anderson maintenance photo

A rockslide Sunday night has closed Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon, about one kilometre north of Yale.

The Ministry of Transportation has tasked Emil Anderson Maintenance crews with the job of clearing debris from the highway while the ministry’s geotechnical team has identified a number of rocks that are loose and may come down at any time.

Clearing of the debris will begin once rock scaling is completed.

As a result the highway — one of four routes connecting Kamloops to the Lower Mainland — will remain closed indefinitely.

Some vehicles were damaged as a result of the slide, but no injuries were reported.

Highways 5, 3, 8 and 99 remain open between the Interior and the Coast.

Go online to drivebc.ca for updates.

Photo courtesy of Drive BC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*