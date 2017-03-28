Rockslide closes Highway 1 in Fraser Canyon

A rockslide Sunday night has closed Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon, about one kilometre north of Yale.

The Ministry of Transportation has tasked Emil Anderson Maintenance crews with the job of clearing debris from the highway while the ministry’s geotechnical team has identified a number of rocks that are loose and may come down at any time.

Clearing of the debris will begin once rock scaling is completed.

As a result the highway — one of four routes connecting Kamloops to the Lower Mainland — will remain closed indefinitely.

Some vehicles were damaged as a result of the slide, but no injuries were reported.

Highways 5, 3, 8 and 99 remain open between the Interior and the Coast.

Go online to drivebc.ca for updates.