Rollover sends one to hospital, knocks out power

A rollover accident on Highway 5A this morning has knocked out power to 821 customers in the Nicola Lake area and sent one man to hospital.

The lone, male driver of semi truck hauling lumber was travelling southbound on the highway, about 22 kilometres north of Merritt, when it went off the road to the left and rolled into a ditch and landed upside down, RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore told the Herald. The truck knocked down a power pole, which caused a power outage in the area.

The incident is believed to have occurred at about 1:30 a.m. (Nov.16), which is when the power went out, but emergency crews were not dispatched until about 3:30 a.m.

“It looked like the truck had been there for several hours,” said Dunsmore. “The power went out around 1:30 a.m., but because it was foggy, there’s not a lot of traffic in that area and [the truck] was down an embankment [making] it hard to see from the road, no one reported it until about 3:30 a.m.”

“Our rescue truck responded with eight firefighters, and after lengthy extrication was able to free the lone occupant,” said Merritt Fire Rescue Department Fire Chief Dave Tomkinson.

Dunsmore said the 23-year-old man was removed from the truck at about 7:30 a.m. this morning and taken to hospital via helicopter.

His medical status is unknown, but not believed to be in critical condition, Dunsmore said.

BC Hydro spokesperson Dag Sharman told the Herald BC Hydro crews arrived to shut off the power and begin repairs.

The outage is expected to be a lengthy one due to the extensive damage, said Sharman.

“In this case there is a broken pole and several cross-arms that are broken, [as well as] nonadjacent poles that all require replacing,” Sharman said. “That’s a big job, it’s a small construction project.”

Extra crews from Kamloops were brought in to try and speed up the repair time.

Power is expected to be restored to the area by about 2:00 p.m. today.

Highway 5A is currently reduced to single lane alternating traffic 22 kilometres north of Merritt.

Motorists can expect 30 minute delays as crews work to restore power.

Police are still investigating the crash.