Rollover sparks blaze near Nicola Lake

A small wildfire is still burning near the north end of Nicola Lake, a result of a semi-truck rolling over on Highway 5A late at night on Sept. 12.

Though the driver of the semi was able to extricate himself from the vehicle, the wreck caused a number of small fires to ignite next to the highway. The accident occurred north of the route’s junction with Douglas Lake Road, where firefighters with the BC Wildfire Service continue to fight the now-two hectare blaze today, according to an update from fire information officer Max Birkner.

“We sent six firefighters out there,” said Birkner. “[The fire] can be seen next to Highway 5A but no structures are threatened right now.”

The highway was reopened early this morning.

The truck was engulfed by the flames, and the driver treated by paramedics for injuries that are undisclosed at this time, RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore told the Herald.

Merritt Fire Rescue was called out to the accident on Highway 5A, but were called back en-route, said fire chief Dave Tomkinson.

But MFR kept busy regardless, dealing with another rollover this morning, this time on the northbound off-ramp at exit 290 of the Coquihalla Highway.

A cube van rolled over at approximately 7 a.m., briefly closing the off ramp while Merritt firefighters cleaned up leaking fluids at the crash site, said Tomkinson.

Though the ramp has since reopened, traffic was limited to light vehicles only — no commercial or heavy vehicles were permitted to use the exit.