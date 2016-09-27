Rookie Risteau leads Cents over Warriors 5-1

The newest member of the Merritt Centennials made his first game in the British Columbia Hockey League one to remember.

Just two days after touching down in Canada, 18-year-old forward Zach Risteau from Lakeville, Minn. scored once and added two assists to help his new team defeat the reigning RBC-champion West Kelowna Warriors 5-1 on Tuesday night.

The Merritt victory at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna ended a mini-slump the Centennials went through on the weekend, losing both games at the 5th Annual BCHL Bauer Showcase by scores of 7-2 against the Prince George Spruce Kings, and 4-2 at the hands of the Cowichan Valley Capitals.

The Cents took a little while to get going versus the Warriors, getting outshot 11-1 by the midpoint of the first period. If it hadn’t been for starting Merritt netminder Jake Berger, in a marvelous bounce-back game after being pulled on the weekend, this week-night match-up could have been over early.

Against the run of play, 19-year-old Chase Bell put Merritt on the board first with his team’s first of four powerplay goals on the night. Assists went to Ryan Roseboom and Tyrell Buckley.

The Warriors evened the score at 1-1 a short while later, with their own powerplay marker from Connor Sodergren, arguably West Kelowna’s best player on the night. The first period ended with the shots 16-7 in the Warriors’ favour.

The turning point came early in the second period when West Kelowna lost their top two blueliners, Nicholas Rutigliano and Stephen Kleysen, to the sin bin just 46 seconds apart. Merritt made the Warriors pay dearly, scoring twice with the man advantage. First, Tyler Ward tallied his third of the season from Michael Regush and Cade Gleekel. Shortly thereafter, it was Gleekel with his first BCHL goal from Risteau and Zach Metsa.

The Centennials took three of the next four penalties in the middle stanza, but managed to kill them off successfully. After 40 minutes, the scoreboard read Merritt 3 West Kelowna 1. The total shots still favoured the homeside, 27-17.

Both teams had a series of good scoring chances as the third period got underway, but it wasn’t until the 6:38 mark that Merritt’s Tyler Pietrowski extended his team’s lead to three goals with his third of the season from Gleekel and Risteau.

With 2:02 remaining in regulation, and the game becoming rather chippy (no surprise between these two teams), Risteau closed out the scoring with a memorable 200 feet of two-way hockey. After clearing the puck off his own goal line, he joined Pietrowski on an end-to-end rush and fired the puck home past a frustrated Xavier Burghart in the West Kelowna net.

Risteau and Gleekel, both from Minnesota and high school linemates last season at Benilde-St. Margaret’s School, combined for six points (two goals, four assists) in their first game together in the BCHL. Interestingly, the third member of their highly-successful prep school line, Auggie Moore, is also in the BCHL this season with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

Berger, as mentioned earlier, had an outstanding game, stopping 38 of 39 shots.

Sitting out Tuesday’s game for the Cents were defenceman Michael Faulkner and forwards Nick Wicks and Henry Cleghorn.

Next up for the Centennials are games Friday in Salmon against the Silverbacks and on Saturday at home versus Cowichan Valley.