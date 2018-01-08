Rookie sensation returns to Centennials

The Merritt Centennials added a scoring punch in the days leading up to the BCHL trade deadline, as last year’s leading scorer Zach Risteau returned to the team after a stint playing in the U.S. Hockey League.

Risteau scored 50 points in 53 games with the Centennials last season, en route to being named to the BCHL’s all-rookie team. He added three goals and one assist during the Cents’ 10 game playoff run. He is committed to playing with St. Lawrence University in September.

“Adding an offensive weapon like Zach to our line-up is huge,” said Joe Martin, head coach and general manager for the Cents.

Meanwhile, Jack Vincent, playing in his first season with the Centennials, left the team to join the Janesville Jets of the North American Hockey League.

Vincent, a native of Madison, Wis. tallied nine points in 30 games with the Centennials this season.