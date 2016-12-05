Round of road resurfacing complete

A couple highway resurfacing projects in and around the Nicola Valley have now wrapped up, just in time for the routes to be covered in snow as the winter conditions rapidly approach B.C.’s Interior.

More than 53 kilometres of road work was announced as being complete as part of the B.C. government’s effort to maintain or improve the province’s transportation network, stated a press release from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure on Dec. 5.

Among other improvements, twenty-seven kilometres of road work was completed on Highway 97C, making the route from Logan Lake west to the Highland Valley Copper Mine a bit of a smoother ride.

The press release also noted that the resurfacing work was complete on the Nicola Avenue/Highway 8 project, which began in September.

The project included some additional work replacing Nicola Avenue’s concrete medians and making adjustments to waterlines beneath the road west of Voght Street.

The City of Merritt paid $515,000 to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to ensure the additional work was done simultaneously with the repaving of the route.

The project remained near budget, but there are some cost overruns due to complications with the waterlines.

Initially the ministry was going to abandon an old waterline and amalgamate it with another one, but it was found to be too old to tie in properly, said Al Scharien, a spokesperson for the ministry of transportation.

“Ultimately, we did abandon the existing line, but we just ran a new one beside it,” he said. “The nice part is everybody ended up with new sidewalks, and it was a sort of revitalization of those two blocks.”

The city’s director of engineering and development, Sasha Bird, said that adding in the plants on the medians will be a separate project.

Work is also substantially complete on a section of the Trans-Canada Highway between Springhill overpass and the Sagebrush overpass, while Long Lake Road near Kamloops was also resurfaced.