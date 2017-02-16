Rural Dividend Fund grant money earmarked for economic development in 2017

The City of Merritt was successful in its bid for a $100,000 from the province’s Rural Dividend Fund, and the task at hand now is to divy up the funds.

The money comes in the form of a special circumstances grant that will pay for a number of business retention and attraction initiatives in response to the Tolko sawmill’s closure.

Those initiatives include a land and building inventory, consumer leakage study, succession planning and creating more signage, according to the City of Merritt’s application to the Rural Dividend Fund.

Some of the funds will also be to put towards the 2017 Merritt Business Walk, City of Merritt’s economic development manager Will George told the Herald.

Since 2015, volunteers and representatives have annually canvassed local businesses with a seven-question survey to hear from business people on the challenges and successes facing them in the local economy.

In addition to assisting with planning that event, some of the $100,000 will be used to fund specific suggestions that arise from the survey answers.

“If there’s a call from the business community saying ‘we’re looking for workshops on this, or assistance tapping into this market,’ then those funds can used for that,” said George.

George said this year’s business walk questions will be geared toward’s the impact the mill closure is having on the business community.

A date has not yet been set for the 2017 Business Walk.

Last year’s event was held in May, and adding more signage in town was one of the biggest requests.

A business retention and expansion study is also in the works, thanks to this funding.

“That’s sort of the main bundle of the funds,” George said, noting that he’s also looking to use some of the $100,000 to launch an entrepreneurial development program in town.

“We’re still sorting out the details,” George said, adding that the program will consist of encouraging Merritt entrepreneurs and those exploring new lines of work.

The $100,000 will also be used for more tourism and marketing initiatives, such as producing promotional videos for the town.

George said the goal is to spend the $100,000 on various projects by the end of this year.

“We have plans for 2017,” he said.

Although the mill closure triggered the application, this funding merely expedites the process of conducting initiatives the city has had in its sights all along.

“[The studies are] something we should do anyways. Nothing we applied for under that first application under the Rural Dividend Fund wouldn’t happen in time,” chief administrative officer for the City of Merritt Shawn Boven told the Herald back in December. “The point of putting in the application was to ‘do it now,’ as opposed to schedule it out over the next three to four to five years. We’re just trying to get a bunch work done quickly.”

One of the underlying goals of a consumer leakage study in Merritt would be to examine possibilities to diversify the city’s economic base by enticing new types of businesses in town — and moving away from a reliance on heavy industry and lumber, explained Boven.

“Diversification for us means tourism. Historically, we’ve been called — and relied upon — forestry, mining and ranching. But tourism is a growth industry, and [in] the Nicola Valley we see it as a huge asset that needs to be exploited,” said Boven. “We’ve really been transitioning over the last decade. We’ve known that relying on heavy industry and the forest industry in particular isn’t a good long term option. Diversification is key for any economy.”