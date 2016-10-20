Rural fund paying dividends for Nicola Valley

Two more groups in the Nicola Valley will be benefiting from the province’s Rural Dividend Fund, after it was announced that the Nicola Valley Community Theatre Society received funds through the provincial program earlier this month.

The Shackan Indian Band will receive $100,000 to improve the corporate structure and organization behind the Shackan Development Band, potentially opening the band up to more business opportunities, said Shackan Indian Band Chief Percy Joe.

“Our whole structure is building up capacity. We’re working with our development corporations,” said Joe. “We’re developing transparency and accountability, which would make it a lot easier for us going into business, allow us to borrow money to do those projects.”

Part of the $100,000 grant will be used to pay for new staff with the development corporation, putting knowledgeable and experienced people at the helm of the band’s business dealings, explained Joe.

Meanwhile, the Lower Nicola Indian Band, in partnership with the District of Logan Lake, received $239,568 to put towards a development plan for the Pipseul Resource Recovery Park.