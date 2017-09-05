Home   >   News   >   RV fire sets grass ablaze off Coquihalla Highway

RV fire sets grass ablaze off Coquihalla Highway

By on September 5, 2017
A motorhome went up in flames along the Coquihalla Highway 45 km sount of mErritt on Sunday. (Photo courtesy of corinnac23‏ @t852521 on Twitter)

A burning motorhome led to a grassfire off the Coquihalla Highway near Britton Creek and Juliet Road about 45 km south of Merritt on the Labour Day long weekend.

The BC Wildfire Service responded to the blaze Sunday afternoon (Sept. 3) containing it at 0.5 hectares.

“Roads in the area kept the fire from spreading,” said fire information officer Justine Hunse. “The fire’s now under control, so it came and went pretty quickly.”

The fire is still active and wildfire crews returned today to mop-up the remainder of the fire.

The blaze was the only one that popped up in the Merritt Fire Zone during the long weekend.

Video of the fire on Twitter shows the motorhome fully engulfed in flames. It is unclear at this time if there were any injuries reported in the incident or how the vehicle caught fire.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *