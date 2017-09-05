- ALBAS: Welcome to B.C., Mr. Prime Minister. We have some questions.Posted 11 hours ago
RV fire sets grass ablaze off Coquihalla Highway
A burning motorhome led to a grassfire off the Coquihalla Highway near Britton Creek and Juliet Road about 45 km south of Merritt on the Labour Day long weekend.
The BC Wildfire Service responded to the blaze Sunday afternoon (Sept. 3) containing it at 0.5 hectares.
“Roads in the area kept the fire from spreading,” said fire information officer Justine Hunse. “The fire’s now under control, so it came and went pretty quickly.”
The fire is still active and wildfire crews returned today to mop-up the remainder of the fire.
The blaze was the only one that popped up in the Merritt Fire Zone during the long weekend.
@GlobalBC @jamiedavismotor @DriveBC Motorhome on fire on the Coquihala by Juliet bridge. I hope their insurance is paid up. pic.twitter.com/TNJg3y2eah
— corinnac23 (@t852521) September 4, 2017
Video of the fire on Twitter shows the motorhome fully engulfed in flames. It is unclear at this time if there were any injuries reported in the incident or how the vehicle caught fire.
@GlobalBC @DriveBC @jamiedavismotor Motorhome on fire by Juliet Bridge on the Coquihala pic.twitter.com/wkYfRqHNAF
— corinnac23 (@t852521) September 4, 2017