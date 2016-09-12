Sagebrush stays closed for second consecutive season

After a busy summer of construction, the company which owns the Sagebrush Golf Club has conceded that the course will not open for the 2016 season.

“Obviously we’re not opening this year. We had just slowed down construction a bit just to make sure we were getting all of the things done we wanted to get done,” explained James Cronk, president of the Newmark Golf Group which owns Sagebrush. “When we got to the point where we were not going to open — around June — it became no longer viable to open for the end of August, hiring staff and doing a bunch of other things for just one month.”

Though the course has opened periodically throughout the summer to small, private events such as the Merritt Centennials golf tournament in July, Cronk said ongoing work on other developments on the course will push the opening of the course until sometime in 2017.

“The golf course itself is great — but for example, we built a new hole seven, and are building a driving range. So that’s something that we just completed, and it’s going to take some time to grow in,” said Cronk. “We’ve said before that we’re going to open once everything is done and ready, and so for us it’s not a sprint, it’s a bit of a marathon.”

In addition to renovations on the course itself, Newmark is developing a number of properties surrounding Sagebrush — but like the course, work is still ongoing on that side of the project.

“It’s a real estate development ultimately, and we’re not ready to put the real estate on the market yet. Right now, we’re getting our amenities completed, and then once the amenities are completed and people get to experience the golf course, then we’ll announce a real estate program at some point,” said Cronk.

With the course officially closed for the season, 2016 marks the second consecutive season the highly touted Sagebrush course was closed. In 2015, Sagebrush’s previous owners sold the course to the Newmark Group — but a series of zoning issues with the Thompson-Nicola Regional District held up the deal, leaving the course closed for the entirety of the 2015 season as well.

Those zoning issues were cleared up prior to the sale, explained Cronk, but he was hesitant to peg an official opening date for the upcoming 2017 season.

“We’ll open at some point in 2017. I don’t have a goal or a date in mind — we’re not a golf course that’s going to open in April or anything like that,” said Cronk. “We’re just going to see how construction goes over the next few months, and update as needed. Certainly over the next few months, at the end of the season come October, we’ll have some clarity about our timing and schedule for next year.”