- Pozzobon heads to Abbotsford leading the nationPosted 1 min ago
- Peewees undefeated in pre-seasonPosted 8 mins ago
- 39th Annual Pacific Forest Rally this weekendPosted 34 mins ago
- Scam prompts police warningPosted 2 days ago
- Police monitor bears spotted near MSSPosted 2 days ago
- GALLERY: Logs of funPosted 3 days ago
- PHOTOS: Good times with garlicPosted 3 days ago
- Winter tires required for highway driving as of this weekendPosted 3 days ago
- Merritt mill closure latest in series of Interior setbacks going back 15 yearsPosted 3 days ago
- Cattlemen call on province to focus on water storagePosted 3 days ago
Sahota, Bansi emerge victorious
Four teams took to the courts for the Merritt & District Tennis Club’s annual mixed doubles championships on Saturday.
Emerging as champions was the pairing of Neelam Sahota and Bhavinder Bansi, who were victorious over the duo of Diane Quinn and Balwant Bains.
Also competing were Jean Belleau and Barb Scapinello, as well as Harbans Sandhu and Cindy Lawrence.
The local tennis club is currently making plans to move indoors starting in the month of October.