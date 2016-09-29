Home   >   Sports   >   Sahota, Bansi emerge victorious

Sahota, Bansi emerge victorious

By on September 29, 2016
Neelam Sahota (left and her doubles partner Bob Bansi (right) won the Merritt Tennis Club's doubles championship last weekend. (Ian Webster/Herald)
Neelam Sahota (left and her doubles partner Bob Bansi (right) won the Merritt Tennis Club's doubles championship last weekend. (Ian Webster/Herald)

 

Four teams took to the courts for the Merritt & District Tennis Club’s annual mixed doubles championships on Saturday.

Emerging as champions was the pairing of Neelam Sahota and Bhavinder Bansi, who were victorious over the duo of Diane Quinn and Balwant Bains.

Also competing were Jean Belleau and Barb Scapinello, as well as Harbans Sandhu and Cindy Lawrence.

The local tennis club is currently making plans to move indoors starting in the month of October.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*