Sahota, Bansi emerge victorious

Four teams took to the courts for the Merritt & District Tennis Club’s annual mixed doubles championships on Saturday.

Emerging as champions was the pairing of Neelam Sahota and Bhavinder Bansi, who were victorious over the duo of Diane Quinn and Balwant Bains.

Also competing were Jean Belleau and Barb Scapinello, as well as Harbans Sandhu and Cindy Lawrence.

The local tennis club is currently making plans to move indoors starting in the month of October.