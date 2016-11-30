- No arrests yet for storage locker break-insPosted 1 day ago
Sam contemplates seeking NDP nomination
Aaron Sam may toss his hat into the political ring at the provincial level.
The chief of the Lower Nicola Indian Band is considering whether or not to seek the nomination as the NDP candidate for the Fraser-Nicola riding.
“I’ll be deciding sometime soon,” he said, adding that he has no timetable to make a decision.
“There’s many factors that I have to think about,” he said.
He said he has no comment at this point with regard to what compelled him to seek the nomination.
Sam recently posted on Facebook that he is considering seeking the nomination, and informed the band council. That post also stated that he’d been asked by multiple people to seek the nomination as the NDP candidate in the upcoming May election.
If Sam decides to run, he’ll join former NDP MLA Harry Lali in the bid to be the party’s candidate in Fraser-Nicola.
The Green Party recently announced Arthur Green from Hope, B.C. as its candidate for the Fraser Nicola.
The Liberal party acclaimed current MLA Jackie Tegart, who defeated Lali in the previous provincial election.
Sam was re-elected as Chief of the Lower Nicola Band back on Oct.1.