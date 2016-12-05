Sam seeking NDP nomination

It’s official.

Lower Nicola Indian Band Chief Aaron Sam will seek the nomination as the B.C. NDP candidate for the Fraser-Nicola riding in the provincial election scheduled for May 9, 2017.

Sam made the announcement via a press release on Monday, and had previously stated that he was considering seeking the party’s nomination.

“Today I am officially stepping up to ask the people of the Fraser-Nicola constituency for their support to represent them as the NDP nominee,” Sam said via press release.

“As chief of the Lower Nicola Indian Band, I have been deeply engaged with the province, resource industries and the federal government, as well as tackling environmental issues impacting our communities,” the release went on to state.

Speaking to the Herald via phone from Burnaby today (Dec. 5) Sam said he’s excited to be a representative of all the constituents of the riding and not just the band.

Sam was re-elected as Chief of the Lower Nicola Indian Band back on Oct.1 after serving his first three-year term.

According to Andrew Watson, manager of communications for Elections BC, there is nothing in the Election Act that would prohibit Sam from sitting as both an MLA and First Nations band chief.

Sam told the Herald he hasn’t decided whether or not he would hold both positions if elected.

“That’s something that I’m going to have to talk to members of my community and council about, and we’ll cross that bridge when we get there,” Sam said.

Under the Election Act, Sam is entitled to take an unpaid leave of absence to run as the NDP candidate, which is something he said he’s still contemplating.

The NDP would not require Sam take a leave of absence from his current elected position to run as its nominee, however, if he won, they would want him to resign his position as chief.

“It’s his choice, but nobody does it that way around here, we just don’t do that. It’s not been the practice of our successful nominees to double dip,” said Trish Webb, director of communications for the B.C. NDP.

Sam said he decided to seek becoming the MLA for Fraser-Nicola because there are many important ongoing issues, noting education, health care and the impending closure ion the Tolko sawmill.

“I believe that if I am elected [as] MLA that I can advocate for local businesses and hopefully be an advocate in terms of supporting the local economy,” Sam said, adding that he wants to bring a voice to rural B.C.

On the issue of the Kinder Morgan pipeline Sam told the Herald he thinks it’s important to hear from constituents in the riding before deciding if he’s for or against it.

“At that point I think I’ll have a clearer idea in terms of how people in the riding feel about Kinder Morgan,” Sam said.

While the pipeline has received federal approval — pending fulfillment of 157 environmental conditions set by the National Energy Board — the current Liberal provincial government in B.C. has yet to back the pipeline.

Last week, Premier Christy Clark said that the Kinder Morgan project was “very very close to fulfilling the five conditions” her government has required the new pipeline meet.

Following the announcement of federal approval for the project, Sam and the Lower Nicola band council voted in favour of signing a conditional benefit agreement with Kinder Morgan, but Sam said he felt rushed doing so.

In June this year, Sam sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau co-signed by 50 other First Nations leaders, calling Kinder Morgan’s consultation process “woefully inadequate.”

Sam has been vocal in his opposition of biosolids being trucked into the area. He and the other four local chiefs of First Nation bands imposed a moratorium on the importation of biosolids to the valley back in 2015. This move came after occupying Christy Clark’s West Kelowna office in protest of the provincial Liberal government not issuing one.

“Taking care of the land and the water in a sustainable way is really important, and I believe if I’m elected I can continue to advocate for the environment as well,” Sam said.

Sam has practiced law for more than 10 years and has a degree in environmental studies.

His decision to officially seek the nomination pits him against former NDP MLA Harry Lali, who announced he’d seek the party’s nomination seven months ago.

Lali told the Herald he expects the NDP candidate for Fraser-Nicola will be selected early in the new year.

To date the Liberals have named current MLA Jackie Tegart as their candidate and the Green Party has selected Arthur Green as its nominee for the provincial election.