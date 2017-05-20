Sandbagging crew coming to Merritt Sunday, Monday

With streamflows remaining high and the weather still hot, the City of Merritt has called in some helping hands to fill sandbags across from the civic centre.

According to a press release from the City of Merritt sent at 3 p.m. on May 20, approximately 18 workers will be in Merritt to assist with filling sandbags for public use, starting at 8 a.m. on May 21 and May 22.

The sandbagging support came from an earlier application made by the City of Merritt to Emergency Management BC. With the application granted, the workers will take 10 hour shifts on both Sunday and Monday, across from the civic centre.

The release went on to remind residents that they are responsible for sandbagging their own property, with bags and materials available to locals across from the civic centre.

Lions and Rotary Park remain closed to the public due to high water.