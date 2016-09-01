Savona’s Sarah Gerard wins Iron Springs title

Veteran barrel racer Sarah Gerard from Savona was the class of the field on Saturday night at the annual late-summer Iron Springs Slot Race, held at the Nicola Valley rodeo grounds in Collettville.

Gerard, 39, rode her 11-year-old mare, Mona, to first place with a time of 16.220 seconds — good for $1,680, her biggest payday of the season.

“[Mona’s] a quarter horse. I’ve had her since she was five. She’s been quite successful for me,” said Gerard, who started barrel racing in Little Britches rodeos at the age of 11.

It’s been a bit of an up-and-down season for Gerard, who competes on both the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association and British Columbia Rodeo Association circuits, as well as entering invitational events like this weekend’s Iron Springs.

“I’ve had some good weekends, and some not so good ones,” she conceded. “I’ve been struggling to keep my horse feeling good.”

Gerard comes from a family of barrel racers. Her sisters, Joleen Seitz (Savona) and Shaylene Tucker (Williams Lake), both compete, and her 19-year-old daughter, Odessa, is continuing the tradition.

“I think she entered her first rodeo at age two-and-a-half,” Gerard said with a laugh.

Gerard made the CPRA Canadian Finals in Edmonton her rookie season (2003), and has been close to qualifying on a few other occasions. In the interim, she’s taken the BCRA barrel racing title three times — twice on Mona.

Like most barrel racers, Gerard has a few other young horses in the pipeline. She actually placed fifth in Saturday’s slot race on Little Bits, another mare and a half-sister to Mona.

Second place in the slot race went to Mammit Lake’s Katie Garthwaite, while Lane Wills from Kamloops finished third. A total of 28 competitors took part.

On Sunday, in the regular jackpot barrel racing event, it was Gina Volansky’s turn to shine. The Nakusp barrel racer placed first and second in both open division go-rounds, which featured 79 and 69 riders respectively.

In the first go, Volansky won on her horse Charlie, with Slicker second. In the second go, the two horses reversed their placings.

“Pretty good for someone who won the Hard Luck Award back in April at the same event because she couldn’t keep the barrels from falling,” said Iron Springs organizer Allie Thompson.

While there were a number of local entries on the weekend, the only two to hit pay dirt were Morgan Fosbery with a fourth-place in the 4D category of the open competition, and young Kelsey Starrs, who won the peewee class with a time of 18.430 seconds on her appropriately-named horse Peewee.

“It was a good event with an excellent turnout,” said Thompson. The weather held up, and the footing at the rodeo grounds was terrific.”