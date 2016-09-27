Scam prompts police warning

An email scam has Merritt police reminding the public to be careful after a man had his bank account hacked.

RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore said police received word yesterday that a man had several hundred dollars stolen from him after opening an email he thought was from his bank.

Dunsmore said the email, which the man received about two weeks ago, asked him to log into his account. He didn’t notice any money was missing until recently when he checked his finances and noticed some transactions that he didn’t make, Dunsmore told the Herald.

She said the man did all the right things by notifying police and the bank, which froze his account.

“It’s another one of these online [scams]. You think you’re following all the right rules and they come up with a new one, so always be cautious if you’re doing any online banking or ordering anything online.”

Dunsmore said if you bank online, it’s important to go through your transactions on a regular basis to make sure they are all correct. She added that because the man didn’t give away his PIN number, he may have the money returned to him by the bank.