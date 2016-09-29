School district in good financial shape

School District 58 is in good financial standing.

That’s the message chartered accountant Chris Kelley delivered to the school trustees regarding the district’s 2015-16 audited financial statements at the school board meeting on Wednesday (Sept. 21).

“On an overall basis, the school district is in sound financial position, demonstrated good fiscal responsibility with respect to the funding provided by the Ministry of Education and other funding agencies, and the results of operations are reasonable and consistent with prior years,” Kelley told the school board.

According to the financial statements, SD58 had an operating surplus of a little more than $5,640,000 at the end of the 2015-16 fiscal year, down from an opening surplus of $6,437,000.

Of that $5.6 million, about $2.58 million has been restricted to fund various expenditures in 2016-17.

Kelley described the remaining $3 million operating surplus as a buffer for unforeseen expenditures or losses of revenues in future years. He said SD58 is in good position to weather changes in government policies and downloading of costs or could add other programs as trustees see fit.

“[Given] the current funding model used by the province for funding K to 12 education, it’s reasonable to conclude that the district can continue to operate for the foreseeable future,” said Kelley.

He said that the financial information being brought to the board by staff was found to be accurate.

“During my audit of SD58, I found management to be very forthcoming with answers to all my questions,” Kelley said.

SD 58 secretary treasurer told the Herald the school district relies heavily the Ministry of Education for funding, describing other revenue streams as insignificant.

“We rely in the high 90s percentage-wise on the ministry for our funding,” he said, noting that their sound financial position allows the district to cover their coming expenses in the foreseeable future.

This past May, SD 58 passed adopted its 2016-17 budget with a deficit of $1,489,934.

Black said that for 2015-16 they budgeted a $1.6 million deficit, which came out to an actual of $800,000.