SD 58 to add naloxone kits

Add School District 58 to the list of institutions in Merritt that are carrying naloxone — a medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

SD 58 superintendent Steve McNiven said a request has been put out to the district’s high schools in Merritt and Princeton and alternate programs to have a teacher and an administrator trained to use a naloxone kit.

“It’s about making sure that we can react appropriately to a situation where [a] student’s health may be at risk,” said McNiven.

He said there is also an educational component to having the kits.

“I think when we think about Merritt and Princeton being at risk, we know we have youth in our communities that are involved with drug use [and] experimenting, so with that in mind we want to make sure that we’re keeping kids safe,” McNiven said.

In a memo to school board trustees, McNiven wrote that Provincial Health Officer Dr. Perry Kendall wrote to school district superintendents regarding the rise of illicit drug overdoses this year, recommending they obtain naloxone kits and have staff trained to administer it.

According to the BC Coroners Service, illicit drug overdose deaths amongst youth ages 10 to 18 total nine in the first 10 months of the year up from 5 in all of 2015. There were five linked to fentanyl in 2016 (to the end of September), and two involving fentanyl in 2015.

“Although youth aged 10-18 comprise a very small subset of fatal overdoses, this does not mean that youth of school age are not affected or not at risk,” McNiven writes in the letter.

The BC Coroners Service reported 622 illicit-drug overdose deaths to the end of October, a 56.7 per cent increase over the same period last year.

Fentanyl remains present in a high number of illicit drug deaths.

There were 322 linked to fentanyl to the end of September, which is a 196 per cent increase over the same period in 2015.

In Kamloops this year there were 31 overdose deaths to the end of October and 21 of them linked to fentanyl as of the end of September.

Merritt’s numbers remain small, but are higher than in years past. Police have confirmed four fatal drug overdoses in Merritt so far this year, all of which were linked to fentanyl. According to the B.C. Coroners Service there were no illicit drug overdose deaths in Merritt in 2015, but there was one in both 2013 and 2014.

The rise in overdoses in B.C. has led to preventative measures being taken by many local organizations.

Earlier this year, the RCMP proceeded with a national rollout of naloxone for both their member’s safety and emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdoses among the members of the public.

Merritt RCMP have started carrying naloxone kits, and all members are currently trained to use one.

“There’s an online users course that we have to take prior to getting issued the kits, and I think we’re right up to 100 per cent compliant with that and we’ve all been issued the naloxone kits,” said Cpl. Derek Francis.

Paramedics also carry naloxone, but the local fire department decided against it.

Locals can pick up naloxone kits at Interior Chemical Dependency Office located on Granite Avenue.

Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid most often used for pain relief, but has been known to be used as a cutting agent in illicit drugs such as heroin and morphine.