SD 58 to receive $241,800 to hire more teachers

School District 58 is receiving nearly a quarter-million dollars to put towards hiring new teachers this year as its slice of the $50 million the provincial government is allocating to immediately hire teachers and improve student supports.

SD 58 superintendent Steve McNiven said the $241,800 they are receiving will enable hiring the equivalent of seven full-time teachers in the district, but depending on how the money is allocated there could be more than seven people hired.

“Sometimes a school might only need a part-time teacher, so instead of hiring seven teachers, you might be hiring more part-time teachers, so we could see more than seven new people,” said McNiven.

He said teachers and administrators will now consult with each other to determine how best to spend that money, with the two secondary schools of SD 58 being the priority.

“We believe from the analysis we’ve done that there’s going to be a need at Merritt Secondary School, and because we have a second semester coming up at both Merritt and Princeton we want to address any high school needs first,” said McNiven.

“We’re going to do some work around what subject areas need support for second semester,” he said.

McNiven said the end of the month is their target for bringing in new hires, as the first semester is ending and the second semester is set to begin by February.

“It’s real fast turnaround,” he said. “Certainly, for high school, we will be a lot better off if we can address any new hiring and creating classes prior to the start of the new semester. It’s always hard to take students out [of a class] once they’ve got started,” McNiven said.

McNiven said that science classes, english and applied skills trade classes are a few that may require hiring more teachers.

“We’ve taken a look at those numbers and want to do some consulting around that,” he said.

At the elementary school level, McNiven said they will examine class sizes across the district and see if more teachers are needed, but new classes will not be created.

“That would mean disrupting student placement, but you could see extra support for teaching go into those classrooms if they’re identified as needing it,” said McNiven.

“We have a primary school in Princeton that has some larger class sizes, so it’s possible to put [another] teacher in those situations to help team teach [the class],” McNiven said.

New hires for elementary schools could be in place at the same time as new secondary school teachers depending on how long the consultation and hiring process takes, McNiven added.

“We’d like to get people hired as quickly as possible across the district,” McNiven said.

McNiven said the $241,800 is to be used for hiring enrolling and non-enrolling teachers in the school district.

“Enrolling teachers are your typical classroom teachers that have a group of students assigned to them on a regular basis. Non-enrolling teachers would include student support service teachers, which are special education teachers, learning assistant teachers, counsellors, librarians,” said McNiven.

The move to allocate $50 million to immediately hire teachers is the first step the government has officially made after losing a protracted dispute with the B.C. Teachers’ Federation. The Supreme Court of Canada ruled in favour of the union on its right to bargain class size limits and composition during contract talks.

That ruling, issued in November, restored contract language from 2002 that was removed from the collective agreement by then-education minister Christy Clark.

— With files from Kamloops This Week