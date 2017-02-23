SD 58 to receive provincial funding for school supplies

School District 58 is receiving about $100,000 of the new $27.4-million Student Learning Grant announced by the provincial government earlier this week.

Superintendent Steve McNiven told the Herald part of the money will be spent on supplies that support the new curriculum being implemented across the province. He also said he will need to discuss what types of supplies each school is in need of with administrators around the district.

A special-purpose fund, the money can only be used for instructional supplies, which can include items like electronic learning resources textbooks, athletic equipment, learning resources and other classroom supplies.

The money is to be prioritized to buy items that will help defray costs passed on to parents.

Districts must report on how the money is used to their district parent-advisory councils by July 31, with a copy of the report to the education ministry.

Although it is a one-time grant, money not spent can be carried over to the next school year. A similar $2-million fund has been established for independent schools.

The funds will soon be distributed to B.C.’s 60 public school districts and independent schools, which will find out exactly how much they will receive by the end of February, Education Minister Mike Bernier announced Sunday (Feb. 19).

“The $29.4 million will flow in the coming weeks and I expect all school districts to begin talking to parents and teachers,” Bernier said. “They should have two goals in mind: how to ease back-to-school supply costs for parents and how to bring B.C.’s new curriculum to life in the classroom.”

As students prepared to return to school last fall, Bernier announced a $20 million “school enhancement” fund that covered upgrades such as flooring, plumbing, heating, roof replacement, windows, lighting and electrical upgrades.

That fund was announced for projects that were not covered by the $45 million “fix it fund” that took applications in May. The “enhancement fund” required projects to be complete by the end of March 2017.

Since last June, Bernier and Premier Christy Clark also announced a transportation fund to keep districts from charging for bus service, a fund to keep designated rural schools open and the return of $25 million in “administrative savings” that the education ministry required for the last two years.

These one-time-funds are in addition to the province’s annual ministry budget, which includes $1.7 billion over three years for new schools and major projects such as seismic upgrades.

—with files from Kamloops This Week and Tom Fletcher